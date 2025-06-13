KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd will introduce five new zones under its Rapid KL On-Demand service starting this Monday, serving as feeder routes to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) lines in Kajang and Putrajaya.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad group chief operating officer (Operations) Amir Hamdan said the latest zone expansion targets densely populated and rapidly developing urban areas.

“This is part of Rapid Bus’ efforts to provide more flexible and convenient first-mile, last-mile travel solutions.

“In line with our commitment to sustainable mobility and promoting greater public transport usage, we will continue working to ensure the Rapid KL On-Demand service is more efficient and responsive to passenger demand,” he said in a statement today.

The zones available for booking via the Rapid On-Demand app include MRT Kwasa Sentral to Subang Bestari and Subang Skypark Terminal, served by four vans, and MRT Semantan to Menara DBKL, served by two vans.

For the MRT Metro Prima to Taman Beringin route, three vans will be used, MRT Putrajaya Sentral to Precinct 1 (three), and MRT Cyberjaya City Centre to the Cyberjaya area (five).

According to the statement, this expansion brings the total number of On-Demand zones along the Kajang and Putrajaya lines to 16, with 46 vans in operation. Across the Klang Valley, the service now operates in 60 zones with 162 vans.

The service offers guaranteed seating and is available for booking daily from 6 am to 11.30 pm via the Rapid On-Demand app, which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The promotional fare of RM1 per ride remains in place, with accepted payment methods including debit or credit, Touch ‘n Go and Kad Konsesi MyRapid cards, as well as OKU Smile and unlimited travel passes such as My50, MyCity, MyTourist, and Pas Famili.

Further information about the service is available on Rapid KL’s official social media platforms or at www.myrapid.com.my.