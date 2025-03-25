KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd is launching seven more operational zones for the Rapid KL On-Demand service to accommodate passenger demand this Thursday (March 27).

In a statement issued today, it said the new zones include Kampung Ampang Indah – Taman Sri Watan; Ampang Hilir – Kampung Datuk Keramat; LRT Ampang – Ampang Jaya, each involving four vans.

Two vans each are provided for the remaining four zones, namely MRT Putrajaya Sentral – Precincts 14 and 16; Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC); MRT Putrajaya Sentral – Cybersouth Dengkil and Desa Pinggiran Putra – Desa Gemilang Putrajaya zones.

It said the operational zones that use the Trek Rides application are routes that have connectivity with train services and the Jalan Ampang bus lane.

“Previously, only the Jalan Genting Kelang and Jalan Klang Lama bus lanes had access to this service. Now all bus lane users can enjoy and continue their journey with Rapid KL On-Demand.

“For users in Putrajaya, more route options are now available through the KUMMUTE application which will connect you to your desired destination which are generally areas where public services are not available,” read the statement.

Rapid KL On-Demand will also improve services in the seven zones that were launched last March 10 by providing an additional van for each zone to accommodate the increasing demand.

They are the Taman Melati – Gombak Setia; Bukit Antarabangsa - Setiawangsa and Bangi - UNITEN zones, Wangsa Maju – Sri Rampai; Titiwangsa – Chow Kit; Bandar Kinrara – Jalan Puchong and Taman OUG – Kuchai Lama routes.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd Acting Chief Executive Officer Ku Jamil Zakaria said following the encouraging response from users, the number of vans serving the routes will be increased.

“This is to ensure that this service is convenient for users and to give more people the opportunity to experience using Rapid KL On-Demand,“ he said.

Since the Rapid KL On-Demand service was expanded to 17 new zones last Feb 1, the highest daily ridership recorded was 4,732 users on March 18.]

It said that with the launch of the new zones on March 27, Rapid KL On-Demand will operate with a total of 93 vans covering 33 zones around the Klang Valley.

“The Rapid KL On-Demand service offers guaranteed seats that can be booked using the Mobi, Trek Rides or Kummute applications (depending on the respective area) from 6 am to 11.30 pm. The promotional fare of RM1 for each journey is extended for users,” it said.

Users can make payments using the Touch ‘n Go Card, MyRapid Concession Card, OKU Smile Travel Pass and Unlimited Travel Pass (My50, MyCity & Family Pass).

For more information about the service, the public can visit Rapid KL’s official social media or the website www.myrapid.com.my.