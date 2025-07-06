KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd will introduce 13 new zones for its Rapid KL On-Demand service as well as a new booking application, Rapid On-Demand on Monday.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd group chief operations executive (operations) Amir Hamdan said that 11 new zones will be available for booking on the Rapid On-Demand app, including MRT Semantan-KTM Segambut, MRT Bukit Dukung-Sungai Sekamat, MRT Sungai Buloh-Bandar Rahman Putra, MRT Serdang Raya Selatan-Taman Bukit Serdang, MRT Metro Prima-Taman Botani Kepong (FRIM), MRT Kentonmen-Malaysian Internaitonal Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), MRT Sungai Jernih-Taman Puncak Saujana, MRT Serdang Raya Utara-Pavilion Bukit Jalil, MRT Taman Equine-Lestari Perdana, MRT Metro Prima-Taman Bukit Maluri and MRT Sri Delima-Sri Segambut.

The remaining two zones, Kota Kemuning-Gamuda Walk Mall and LRT Alam Megah-Alam Megah can be booked on the Kummute app, he added.

He also said that the Rapid On-Demand app aims to make bookings easier for users and to boost the quality of their experience.

“With this innovation that emphasizes on sustainability, responsiveness and is user-friendly, we aim to make public transport the main choice of residents in the Klang Valley,” he said in a statement today.

Rapid KL On-Demand services now cover 47 zones, and is open for booking daily from 6 am to 11.30 pm, at a promotional price of RM1 per trip.

Those who wish for further information can check out Rapid KL’s official social media channels or www.myrapid.com.my.