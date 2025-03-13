PETALING JAYA: The Kelana Jaya LRT line operator, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, has confirmed that its train number 84 had suffered a technical malfunction which occurred near the Abdullah Hukum station, last night.

In a statement, today, Rapid Rail said the incident, which went viral on social media, was reported to them at 10.43pm last night and was caused due to the damage to the train’s power collector assembly component.

“The impact of the incident included a small plume of smoke (from the damaged component) and an explosive sound.

“The transit officer on duty onboard the train acted quickly in accordance with standard operating procedures by asking all passengers to disembark at Abdullah Hukum station while alternative train services were activated to allow passengers to continue their journey to their destination.

“No injuries were reported.

“The damaged train was sent back to the maintenance depot for further investigation,” the company stated.

To ensure that such incidents do not recur, Rapid Rail said its engineers have since increased their inspections on all trains operating on the Kelana Jaya Line to ensure that the reliability of train services remains at an optimal and safe level.

“In addition, more frequent monitoring is also being carried out by transit officers, especially on trains during peak hours.

Rapid Rail also apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers during the incident and will continue to make improvements to ensure that Rapid KL passengers’ journeys are safe, comfortable and smooth.

Rapid Rail’s response comes after passengers onboard a train along the LRT Kelana Jaya line were shocked and alarmed by a loud, explosive sound during their journey, last night.

A TikTok video showing passengers screaming after hearing the sound has since gone viral.