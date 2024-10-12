Rare albino python successfully captured by Penang APM

PETALING JAYA: Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel captured a 4.26m albino python in Penang today (Dec 10).

According to The Star, the reptile was caught near the Jalan Macalister traffic lights during morning rush hour.

APM received a distress call from a construction site supervisor at around 8am who explained that the snake was at the construction site, said North-East District APM operations officer Capt Muhammad Aizat Abd Ghani.

Three APM personnel were sent to the location to capture the snake.

Aizat shared that the task was initially difficult as the python had slithered into a hole beside the road.

However they managed to catch it with the assistance of workers from the nearby construction site.

