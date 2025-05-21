PETALING JAYA: A Hulu Selangor restaurant was shut down for two weeks after a surprise inspection found rat droppings, cockroaches, and serious hygiene violations.

Acting on a public tip-off, the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) conducted an inspection through its Inspectorate Division of the Department of Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing, alongside the Enforcement and Licensing Departments.

The premises were found to be in a severely unsanitary condition, leading to its closure for 14 days.

“Among the offences detected were the presence of rat droppings and cockroach infestations on storage racks, food handlers with long fingernails, not wearing aprons or head coverings, unwashed chicken eggs, effluent discharge from the premises into public drains and food waste disposal into public drains.

“The inspection also revealed a poorly maintained grease trap, dirty cooking utensils and wiping cloths, disorganised solid waste management, and several other violations,” the council said in a statement.

Three compounds were issued under the Food Establishment By-Laws 2007 and Food Handler By-Laws 2007.

“To ensure public safety, MPHS will continue to take strict action and will not compromise with any food premises that fail to comply with the required hygiene standards,” it warned.