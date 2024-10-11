Raub first Pahang district hit by Northeast Monsoon floods

KUANTAN: Raub has become the first district in the state to be hit by Northeast Monsoon floods, with 99 people from 25 families evacuated to two temporary relief centres (PPS) early this morning.

The Raub District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat stated that continuous rain since 11 pm last night caused water levels to rise in two villages, Kampung Tok Machang, and Kampung Ulu Gali, starting around 12.30 am.

“At 3.45 am, the District Operations Control Centre of the Civil Defense Force (APM) in Raub received a public call reporting flooding in these villages.

“APM Raub personnel were dispatched to assist with the evacuation. The affected residents were evacuated to PPS Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Tok Machang and PPS Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Ulu Gali,” the statement said.

The statement also confirmed that no untoward incidents have been reported so far, and authorities remain on high alert given the unpredictable weather.

As of 8.30 am today, infobanjir.water.gov.my reported that the water level of Sungai Dong in Kampung Peruas, Raub, reached 133.46 metres, exceeding the alert level of 133.33 metres.