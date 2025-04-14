Raub MP, SAMKA chairman arrested over durian farm incident

KUANTAN: Police today detained Raub MP Chow Yu Hui and Save Musang King Alliance (SAMKA) chairman Wilson Chang to assist in investigations into a case of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties during a recent enforcement operation at a durian farm in Raub.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that the two men were arrested at the Raub police headquarters this afternoon.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 186 of the Penal Code,” he told Bernama when contacted.

It is understood that Chow, who is also SAMKA adviser, and Chang appeared at the police headquarters at 4 pm today to have their statements recorded.

Yesterday, the police said five individuals, including Chow, would be summoned to assist in investigations into the case.

Meanwhile, Yahaya explained that the arrests of the two individuals were made in accordance with existing laws.

He said the investigation would be carried out transparently and advised the public not to speculate in ways that could disrupt public order.

A news portal reported that, so far, police have received 22 reports related to the enforcement operation, lodged by, among others, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals.