KUALA KRAI: In a display of true Raya spirit, villagers and children in Kampung Telekong have become unlikely heroes for weary travellers navigating unfamiliar, muddy backroads to escape post-festive traffic snarls on the East Coast.

Checks by Bernama found that as hundreds of vehicles detoured through the village to avoid heavy congestion on the Jalan Kota Bharu–Kuala Krai route, locals stepped in to help out.

They set up makeshift signboards to help drivers find their way through the narrow, winding kampung roads, many of which cut through oil palm estates and across makeshift wooden bridges.

Even young children joined in, happily pointing out directions to confused drivers. Some motorists, moved by the warm gesture, handed out ‘duit raya’ in thanks.

“This only happens during Hari Raya. Every year, we see hundreds of cars passing through, and many don’t know the way.

“The roads can be tricky, muddy, full of potholes and narrow. We just try to help where we can,” said Abdul Razak Hussin, 60, a resident of Kampung Chenulang.

One grateful traveller, Mohd Baharuddin Isa, 53, said he had no idea the road existed until he noticed cars turning off the main highway. He followed along, only to find himself navigating rough terrain.

“It was quite surprising. The roads were narrow, and I had to drive through mud, pass oil palm plantations and cross a small bridge before exiting near Sungai Durian,” he said.

Although the journey passed through several villages, he said it was still smoother compared to the main route, which could take up to two hours during peak congestion.

Another motorist, Mohd Zafran Abu Hassan, 47, from Ketereh, said he specifically chose the village route to avoid prolonged traffic jams.

“I used the inner roads from Kampung Telekong to Manek Urai. From there, drivers can exit to Sungai Durian, Pahi and Manek Urai.

“The roads may be narrow, but at least the traffic moves, and I’m not stuck in a jam,” he said.

Abdul Razak said the unusual traffic along the village roads only happens during festive seasons.

“Every day during the Hari Raya period, hundreds of vehicles pass through this road even though it’s narrow and muddy.

“I always remind them to drive carefully because there are potholes, and if two cars meet from opposite directions, things can get tight,” he said.