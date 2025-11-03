JOHOR BAHRU: A real estate agent pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of deceiving two individuals by impersonating a lawyer, which caused them to lose RM48,000 last year.

S. Shaminee, 43, the second accused, was charged alongside Inspector V. Lavanya, 37, a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) investigating officer and the first accused, who was on medical leave until March 24 and did not appear in court.

For the first charge, Shaminee and Lavanya were accused of deceiving a 44-year-old man by falsely claiming to be lawyers who could assist him in a case related to hiring a domestic worker without a permit.

They allegedly told the victim that Lavanya was investigating the case, but no such probe existed.

As a result, the victim transferred RM24,000 via online banking to three separate accounts. The offence was allegedly committed on March 17 last year at the Criminal Investigation Division office of the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters, Johor Bahru.

For the second charge, the duo allegedly deceived a 33-year-old woman by falsely claiming that Shaminee was a lawyer who could help resolve a case investigated by the first accused involving the victim’s mother-in-law.

The case involved the illegal supply of domestic workers without the required permits and licences. Both accused were aware that no investigation was being conducted but still convinced the victim to transfer RM24,000 via online banking to three different accounts.

They were alleged to have committed the offence on the same date and at the same location.

Both accused were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code (Act 574), read together with Section 34 of the same law, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Asmah Zainal Ariffin from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) proposed a bail of RM30,000 for both charges.

Shaminee’s lawyer, Mohd Shahrullah Khan Nawab Zadah Khan, appealed for a lower amount, arguing that his client had cooperated with the MACC, voluntarily appeared in court, and reported to the anti-graft office monthly since her arrest in July 2024.

“The accused is a mother of two children, ages 14 and three. She recently began working as a real estate agent and has not earned significant commissions. Additionally, the café she ran with her husband has closed.

“They are now facing financial difficulties. Therefore, I request that the bail be reduced to RM3,000 for both charges,” he requested.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail set bail at RM8,000 with one surety and fixed April 16 for the next case mention, ordering the first accused to be present.