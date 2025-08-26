Real estate agent remanded over RM16,000 false renovation claims

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has secured a four-day remand order against a real estate agent suspected of submitting fraudulent renovation claims.

Magistrate Iffah Nabihah Mohd Ishak approved the detention until Friday following an application by the Terengganu MACC branch.

The suspect in his 50s was detained yesterday when he appeared to give a statement at the state MACC office.

“Preliminary investigations found that the man is believed to have committed the act in 2022 by submitting an amended quote for the cost of renovation work on a house to the homeowner,” said a MACC source.

The false claims involved house renovation work amounting to approximately sixteen thousand ringgit.

“The suspect is also believed to have received bribes from the homeowner through a fund transfer into his personal bank account,” the source added.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the arrest when contacted.

He stated that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama