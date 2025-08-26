CelcomDigi empowers SME partners to uplift capabilities

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd recently onboarded close to 100 Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SME) and exclusive sales partners from over 60 companies in the first batch of its CelcomDigi Vendor Empowerment and Excellence Programme (VEEP).

VEEP is a strategic initiative designed to uplift SMEs within the company’s supply chain, equipping them with practical knowledge, tools and access to opportunities to raise their business standards and credibility.

The first phase of VEEP kicked off with a focus on building ESG fundamentals across the supply chain using the Simplified ESG Disclosure Guide (SEDG) for SMEs in Supply Chains incollaboration with Capital Markets Malaysia.

The modules covered will help SMEs to integrateresponsible practices, and to measure and disclose the ESG impact of their business.

The initiative aligns with Bursa Malaysia’s expectations for corporates to build ESG-ready supply chains which are essential for enhancing credibility, unlocking growth opportunities, and meeting the risingdemand for ESG-aligned business partners.

CelcomDigi chief corporate affairs officer Joachim Rajaram said (pic): “SMEs form over 97% of Malaysia’s business landscape and are projected to deliver 45% of the country’s GDP this year, making them a driving force of our economy.

“Supporting their growth is a strategic priority for us as part of our ESG commitment to build a sustainable value chain.

“With Malaysian companies making up over 72% of our value chain, we see a clear opportunity to empower Malaysia’sbusiness landscape by starting within our own ecosystem.”

He added that the partnership with CMM lays the groundwork for responsible business practices and they aim to build acomprehensive programme that supports the growth and sustainability of SMEs within their value chain to cover accelerating digitalisation, cross-sector collaboration to expand access to more business opportunities, and to funding and commercialisation channels.