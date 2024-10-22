Recruitment for AKP positions rises to 92% to relieve teachers of clerical duties

KUALA LUMPUR: Recruitment for staff in the implementing group (AKP) under the Ministry of Education (MOE) as of October rose to 92% from 84% last year, said Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

He said MOE is working to optimise vacancies under AKP to minimise management and non-professional administration duties assigned to teachers.

“MOE remains committed to making the best efforts to safeguard the welfare of teachers throughout their service and always ensure that school management is more efficient and orderly,“ he said during today’s Dewan Rakyat Special Chamber session.

He was responding to a motion by Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) regarding the unresolved issue of clerical duties among teachers, which burden them and disrupt their teachings.

According to Wong, the ministry established the Malaysian School Governance (MySG) module to ensure that teachers carry out relevant tasks in 2021. This module consolidates various authorities across different levels of positions to avoid ambiguity and overlap in teachers’ responsibilities in schools.

He said MOE is also taking a holistic approach to ensuring teachers remain motivated through a seven-measure initiative for teachers’ well-being. This includes abolishing celebrations or events at all levels that do not significantly impact learning and reducing the frequency of the review of school management elements of the Malaysian Education Quality Standard involving teachers.

He added that other measures include setting a more flexible lock-in time for student attendance records, appointing members of the public as public examination invigilators, limiting Teacher’s Day celebration to the national and school levels, allowing the Daily Teaching Plans only to include the objectives, teaching and teacher reflection and giving teachers the autonomy to plan and implement teaching and learning.