Recruitment of teachers in Sarawak increase to over 98%

KUALA LUMPUR: The teacher recruitment rate in Sarawak has now increased to 98.06 per cent, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said this was the result of the collaboration between the Ministry of Education (MOE) with the Education Services Commission (SPP) and the Sarawak Government to address the issue of teacher shortage in the state through the Sarawak Special Recruitment 2024 initiative.

Fadhlina said that as of November 30, 2024, the total number of teacher recruitments in Sarawak was 41,125 out of 43,334 positions with a total teacher vacancy of 2,209.

She said the SPP had announced the interview results for the 2024 Teacher Recruitment Open Market and Sarawak Special Recruitment yesterday (Dec 11) with 7,645 candidates successfully offered appointments by the SPP in both recruitments.

“Of the total, 1,372 candidates are for placement in Sarawak with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to make placements in schools to fill existing vacancies.

“With these efforts, the MOE has succeeded in reducing the number of teacher vacancies in Sarawak by 837 people, which will increase the percentage of teacher filling in Sarawak to 98.06 per cent,“ she said in response to a question from Chiew Choon Man (PH-Miri) regarding steps taken by the MOE to overcome the problem of teacher shortage in Sarawak during an oral question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said as of Nov 30 this year, the MOE has succeeded in placing 13,749 new teachers on permanent and Contract of Service (CoS) appointments for primary and secondary schools nationwide.