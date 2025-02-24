KUALA BERANG: The Terengganu Fisheries Department has detected the presence of two foreign predatory fish species that could disrupt the state’s marine ecosystem.

Its director Ruzaidi Mamat said the species - red-tailed catfish and peacock bass - were found in Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu and Tasik Telabak in Besut.

According to him, the discovery was reported by anglers who suspected the fish had been released by irresponsible parties.

“However, the presence of these species is still under control and has not reached a level that threatens the biodiversity or ecosystem of Terengganu waters.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure these species do not disturb the local fish population,” he said at the Marking of Fish Prohibited from Importing to Malaysia under the Fisheries (Prohibition of Import, etc., of Fish) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 in Kampung Dusun today.

Ruzaidi urged all parties to avoid releasing foreign fish species into rivers or lakes, as this could pose a threat to local aquatic life.

He also reminded the public that individuals interested in keeping prohibited fish species, such as arapaima or pacu, must obtain a special licence issued by the Director-General of Fisheries Malaysia.

“As of now, only three individuals in Terengganu have been granted a licence or certificate to keep fish species that are banned from import.

“We urge anyone currently keeping such fish on their premises to apply for a licence immediately to avoid facing fines,” he added.