KUALA LUMPUR: The redevelopment project of Pasar Dato Keramat here is set to commence in the first quarter of this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the project was the primary focus of the Federal Territories Department this year and that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had been instructed to expedite a census to finalise the number of traders in the area within two weeks.

Dr Zaliha said that this was important to ensure that further planning and actions could be initiated without any further delays.

“The issue of redevelopment of this market is a legacy issue that needs to be resolved immediately and cannot be delayed any longer. The market building, nearly 50 years old, is in poor condition and poses a safety risk to both traders and visitors.

“There was a fire incident in the past, which has added to the safety concerns, so redevelopment is the best way to make the market safer and more conducive for everyone,” she said in a Facebook post after visiting the market yesterday.

Dr Zaliha said the redevelopment project would be implemented in phases to ensure that ongoing business activities would not be disrupted.

“I want to see the premises as a more comfortable, cleaner, and safer market, equipped with more modern facilities for the well-being of all, while also helping to boost traders’ income,” she said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during his visit to Pasar Dato Keramat on July 26 last year, reportedly urged DBKL to give attention and priority to the redevelopment of the market building, which was in a dilapidated condition.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said that several quick-win measures had been implemented following the Prime Minister’s visit, such as upgrading the toilets and repairing the electrical wiring.