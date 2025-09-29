Reduced benchmark may normalise mediocrity, warns educator

PETALING JAYA: Setting the passing mark for school examinations at just 20% could have serious consequences on students’ motivation, study habits and long-term learning outcomes, warns University of Nottingham Malaysia associate professor Dr Siti Khadijah Zainal Badri.

Siti Khadijah, from the university’s Institute of Work, Organisation and Wellbeing, said a low threshold risks creating a false sense of achievement.

“It encourages complacency. Students may settle for the bare minimum, which stunts growth and makes learning less rewarding.”

She noted that the psychological effects could differ across groups.

“High performers may become careless because passing feels too easy, while weaker students may lack the incentive to push themselves. A 20% pass mark applied across all subjects is unlikely to encourage meaningful learning, especially without considering subject complexity.”

She also warned of the danger of moving students forward without mastery.

“Those who progress without a strong foundation will struggle with advanced concepts. Emotionally, we may see students who are less resilient and more distressed when faced with tougher academic challenges, particularly if they’ve been shielded from failure too early.”

Clear grading, she added, plays a vital role in preparing students for future challenges.

“Transparent benchmarks help students identify strengths and weaknesses. They support the growth of competitive, capable individuals who can contribute effectively to society.”

She stressed that the impact goes beyond exams to shape lifelong attitudes towards learning.

“When students believe minimal effort is enough, curiosity, perseverance and self-directed learning decline. These are mindsets that, once lost, are difficult to rebuild later in life.”

She said any move to lower the bar must be justified and communicated carefully.

“Implementing a low pass rate without clear rationale undermines students’ approach to learning. Lack of challenge fosters a ‘minimal effort’ culture, which harms growth, resilience and motivation.