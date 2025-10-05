Reforms proposed to strengthen YPM and empower youth nationwide

JOHOR BAHRU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has presented several reform agenda proposals for the MARA Education Foundation (YPM) to strengthen its role in youth development nationwide.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, proposed increasing YPM Squad members to more than 2,000 people across the country.

He emphasised close collaboration with MARA institutions on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a key component of the reforms.

“Johor, with its industrial ecosystem, needs to be an example to other states in upholding TVET as the pathway of the future,“ he told a media conference after launching the state-level 2025 YPM Squad at Larkin Indoor Stadium.

Over 5,000 participants comprising young volunteers, MARA community members, and agency representatives attended the programme.

Ahmad Zahid also suggested expanding YPM’s targeted assistance to youth in rural and remote areas using data and grassroots collaboration.

He stressed the need to increase support for YPM Secretariat and Sabahat YPM at state and parliamentary levels for more proactive activities.

“Believe me, this YPM reform is not just a plan on paper, but a strong commitment to building a generation of youth who are big-hearted, highly knowledgeable and of noble character,“ he added.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki were also present at the event.

The YPM Squad initiative aims to empower youth as agents of social change through the “youth for youth” approach.

The launch included the presentation of a mock cheque for 1.8 million ringgit from the Johor government to YPM for youth education and development. – Bernama