BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged tahfiz schools to register with their respective state governments to avoid missing out on assistance, including facility upgrades.

He emphasised that tahfiz schools would not fall outside the government’s attention.

“....there are about 2,500 (tahfiz schools) that are not registered with the state government.

“They may be afraid to register due to non-compliance with fire safety regulations or other requirements, or perhaps because the dormitories are incomplete. It’s better to register and not rely solely on donations and fees from parents. Insyallah, I will assist, but the condition is to register,” he said during his visit to the Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Tuminah Hamidi construction site here today.

The Bagan Datuk MP added that the Unity Government would ensure registered schools received the necessary assistance to create a conducive environment for students.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council, said that the government would ensure that graduates of religious schools were given the same opportunities as those from other streams.

“When I was entrusted with the role of National TVET Council chairman, I did not forget the maahad schools. I introduced TVET to maahad tahfiz schools so their students could also study technical and vocational subjects. We are transforming the education ecosystem to be more inclusive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said that the first Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Ulul Albab in Melaka now has 80 students.

As for the construction of Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Tuminah Hamidi, he said that the structure was expected to be completed by the end of the year.