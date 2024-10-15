Rehabilitation action plan for GISBH members involves multiple agencies

KUALA LUMPUR: Various agencies will work together to implement a rehabilitation action plan for members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), addressing multiple aspects including faith rehabilitation, zakat assistance, and marriage review.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the matter was agreed upon during a meeting of heads of the state Islamic religious councils or departments on Oct 1.

In terms of faith rehabilitation, he said it would be led by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), with the involvement of the State Islamic Religious Councils or State Islamic Religious Departments and other agencies such as the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia.

“This programme will be implemented for a maximum of 90 days or an appropriate period depending on the situation and condition after an evaluation is conducted on the participants, either individually or in groups,“ he said during a briefing on the GISBH issue in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohd Na’im said the marriage review would be led by the State Islamic Religious Departments, with coordination from JAKIM, JKM, and the National Registration Department.

“Zakat assistance will be handled by the Department of Wakaf, Zakat, and Haj, which will coordinate proposals for the livelihood assistance of GISBH members undergoing voluntary rehabilitation, from the respective State Islamic Religious Councils or zakat centres in states,“ he said.

He said the rehabilitation action plan adopts existing rehabilitation modules from the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) and the Social Welfare Department’s children’s modules, based on the syllabus of the Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) Classes Education System and the Spiritual Empowerment Module for Children in JKM Institutions, with some improvements.

Regarding the provision of rehabilitation centres, Mohd Na’im requested the cooperation of the State Islamic Religious Councils and State Islamic Religious Departments to propose the number, capacity, and location of centres under their supervision for the purpose of voluntary rehabilitation placement.

Meanwhile, he informed that four states had issued fatwas declaring GISBH’s teachings as deviant, with Perlis being the first, followed by Selangor, Pahang, and Melaka.