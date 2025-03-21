PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians must reject divisive voices that threaten the harmony of the country’s multiracial society, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said unity is the foundation of the nation’s stability and progress in building a Malaysia MADANI.

“Therefore, as we approach Visit Malaysia Year 2026, we must safeguard harmony and foster goodwill among all citizens, regardless of race and religion,“ he said at the Sentuhan Kasih Ramadan event organised by the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) here today.

Nga said the month of Ramadan symbolises unity and promotes universal values such as patience, sincerity, and togetherness.

He urged all parties to take the opportunity to understand one another, show mutual respect, and strengthen bonds of kinship and camaraderie in the workplace, in line with KPKT’s slogans: #StrongerTogether, #UnityInDiversity, and #DemiPertiwi.

Nga also expressed hope that the initiatives undertaken by KPKT, including the Clean, Attractive, and Fragrant (BMW) public toilet programme, will be appreciated by all Malaysians in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

He added that nearly 12,000 public toilets nationwide have been upgraded at a cost of approximately RM900 million.

Nga said PLUS Malaysia Bhd has allocated RM18 million to upgrade 34 public toilets in rest and service areas (R&Rs) along major highways as part of this initiative.

The minister also highlighted KPKT’s commitment to promoting the zero waste concept to raise public awareness of the importance of sustainability.

He also reminded the public to exercise caution when playing fireworks during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, urging them to keep away from residential areas and vehicles to prevent fire hazards.

At the event, he presented contributions to 136 individuals, including 37 asnaf (tithe recipients) and 99 employees from KPKT.