PUTRAJAYA: The Raub Member of Parliament Chow Yu Hui’s proposal for the ministerial portfolio in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) be divided into two - for Muslims and non-Muslims - is merely his personal opinion and does not represent his party, DAP, according to MADANI Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil.

“His party leaders have asserted that it was not the stance of the party, but merely his own as a Member of Parliament. Also, it was never raised in Cabinet,” Fahmi said at his weekly press conference here today.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, explained that there is already a harmony committee under the Ministry of Unity that represents all races and religions in Malaysia.

“So, I think the proposal is a non-issue and unnecessary,” he said.

The Raub MP made the proposal during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at Dewan Rakyat last Wednesday, saying that the move was vital to strengthen unity and religious harmony in this multi-religious society while ensuring that no one will be left behind.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said that the government disagreed with the proposal, and described it as a personal opinion of an MP.