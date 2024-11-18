Reluctance to wear life jackets raises risks

PETALING JAYA: Considering recent tragedies involving water activities, the Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department has called on the public to be more cautious and always wear safety gear.

Its Fire Safety Division director Datuk Khirudin Drahman Hussain told theSun the public should give more thought to wearing personal flotation devices such as life jackets.

He was commenting on fatal incidents such as the drowning of five people during training for the Sarawak Regatta last month and a water rafting accident in Gopeng that claimed three lives after continuous rain caused the water level in Sungai Jahang to rise rapidly.

“In the regatta incident, the victims were not wearing life jackets. Wearing one is essential during any water activity. It’s a simple precaution that can make the difference between life and death.

“While water may appear calm and inviting, its risks are always present and can escalate quickly due to changes in weather or tide. Safety isn’t just about wearing a life jacket, it’s also about being aware of your surroundings,” he said.

Khirudin stressed that people need to be mindful, especially when near or in water.

“It’s crucial to avoid water activities during bad weather or when tides are unusually high. The public must always remain alert and take responsibility for their safety.

“They also need to pay close attention to indicators, such as safety flags and warning signs, which can help avoid dangerous areas. These indicators are there for a reason, and staying alert to them is crucial.”

He advised the public to also be aware of changing weather conditions, as they can quickly turn calm waters into a dangerous situation.

“A sudden change in the weather or an unexpected current can be high-risk, even for those who are highly skilled swimmers or ardent fans of water activities,“ he said, adding that the reluctance to wear life jackets remains one of the biggest challenges in promoting water safety.

“When dealing with water-related risks, extra precautions must be taken. This must be a habit for anyone engaging in water activities. Even minor non-compliance can lead to tragedy.

“Even for our water rescue specialists, wearing the right safety gear, including life jackets, is a non-negotiable requirement under our SOP,” he said.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye expressed concern that despite the emphasis on water safety, many individuals continue to neglect wearing

life jackets.

He urged everyone involved in water activities, from weekend boaters to daily fishermen, to always wear them, and stressed that they are an essential piece of safety equipment.

“People need to learn from past mistakes and take the necessary precautions. Whether you are on a fishing boat or just taking a river tour, a life jacket should be part of the experience.”

Lee added that while some may see not wearing a life jacket as a minor infraction, the consequences can be devastating. Even a momentary lapse in judgement can lead to irreversible consequences, leaving families and communities grieving.

“Life jackets are not just accessories, they are life-saving items. A simple action like wearing a life jacket can make a huge difference in protecting lives.

“The public needs to be more prepared to learn, stay aware and not take water safety lightly, because any activity on water can turn deadly if the proper precautions are not taken,” he said.