KUALA LUMPUR: The remand period for a social media influencer suspected of sending obscene pictures to a teenage girl has been extended today.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the remand order for the 22-year-old man was extended by a day until tomorrow.

“The man involved had earlier been remanded for four days until May 26 and the court allowed for a one-day remand extension to enable further investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin said the investigation paper will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office soon.

On Friday (May 23), local media reported that the influencer was remanded for four days to assist in an investigation regarding allegations of sending obscene pictures to a 14-year-old girl.

The case is being investigated under Section 15 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.