Rembia WRUR programme aids 530 needy with welfare initiatives

ALOR GAJAH: The Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) programme in Rembia state constituency has adopted the theme ‘Santuni Rakyat’, prioritising welfare initiatives for vulnerable groups.

Rembia constituency coordinator Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan, who also chairs the state Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee, revealed that 530 individuals from the asnaf group, orphans, senior citizens, and underprivileged households have been identified for aid.

He stated, “The aid will be channelled through the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM), the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the Melaka Housing Board (LKM), and the local authority.”

Programmes include ‘ziarah kasih’, home repairs, and direct assistance distribution. Fairul Nizam emphasised, “Efforts to engage the people are crucial to address issues and deliver aid effectively.”

The WRUR launch was officiated by state Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

In line with National Month, the Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign will be held during the closing ceremony on Aug 16, to be officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof at Dataran Keris.

The two-week programme features over 150 activities, with Rembia being the seventh of 28 constituencies in Melaka to host WRUR. - Bernama