KUALA LUMPUR: The mandatory installation of speed limiters on heavy vehicles can help reduce accident risks by controlling vehicle speeds, thereby improving safety for passengers and other road users, according to road safety experts.

Malaysian Road Safety and Transport Association president, Md Hairolazaman Muhamed Nor, said these devices could help lower fatality and injury rates by 10 to 30 per cent, especially when supported by strict enforcement and a strong safety culture.

“Speed limiters can reduce the average speed of heavy vehicles by five to 10 kilometres per hour. This alone could lead to a reduction in serious injuries and fatalities of up to 30 per cent. When combined with systems such as High-Speed Weigh-in-Motion (HS-WIM), point-to-point cameras, and regular audits, the overall impact could be significantly increased,” he told Bernama.

He said 287 fatalities involving heavy vehicles were recorded in the first quarter of 2024, with speeding, driver fatigue, overloading, and poor maintenance identified as major contributing factors.

Hairolazaman added that countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand have seen positive outcomes from implementing speed limiters, despite challenges related to enforcement and compliance.

“China, for instance, has demonstrated high effectiveness through integrated monitoring technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital mapping, and real-time tracking systems,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the success of such policies in Malaysia would depend on regular audits to prevent tampering and ensure compliance. He also recommended integrating the system with GPS and offering incentives to companies that comply with regulations.

“Without consistent inspections, this policy risks failure due to potential technical non-compliance and device manipulation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Dr Law Teik Hua, Road Safety Research Centre head at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), agreed that mandatory speed limiters could improve road safety but stressed the need for continuous monitoring.

“Controlled speed gives drivers more time to respond in emergencies. However, there’s a risk that some may bypass or disable the system,” he said.

Law added that regular audits should also include inspections of key components such as brakes and tyres to ensure that heavy vehicles remain in safe operating condition.

“In Europe, Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) systems have been made mandatory, while in the United States, the state of Virginia plans to implement similar regulations by 2026 for high-risk drivers.

“These examples show that with clear policies, firm enforcement, and consistent technological monitoring, speed limiters can serve as an effective tool in reducing road accidents,” he said.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the government is drafting a new policy that includes making speed limiters mandatory for heavy vehicles, in line with efforts to enhance road safety in the country.

Last Monday, 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) were killed after the chartered bus they were travelling in from Jertih to Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned following a collision with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Perak.

The accident also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and attendant, as well as the driver and three passengers of a Perodua Alza.