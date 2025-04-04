A video has gone viral on TikTok showing a shocking scene at RnR Tapah, where a group of motorists was forced to physically lift a car out of the way after it was irresponsibly parked in a non-parking zone.

The incident, which happened on a rainy night, resulted in a massive one-hour traffic jam, infuriating netizens.

The video, shared with the caption calling out the driver’s “irresponsibility and selfishness,“ showed the vehicle obstructing the lorry section of the rest stop, preventing a trailer from passing through.

In the footage, nearly a dozen men came together to move the car manually as traffic remained at a standstill.

“While you were enjoying your dinner, you caused a one hour traffic jam at RnR Tapah.

“You parked your car in a non-parking spot, right in the middle of the road in the lorry section.

“Due to your irresponsibility and selfishness, a trailer couldn’t pass through. I had to call every man that was willing to help out of their cars to lift yours out of the way. Please don’t do it again,” the caption read.

Outraged viewers flooded the comment section, slamming the driver for their inconsiderate behavior.

One user called Arinasya commented: “Oh, so this is the reason R&R Tapah was jammed yesterday. Aiyoo!”

“I really don’t get the type of people who park anywhere they like or block traffic. Some even park right in the middle of the road and casually go into a mamak. A proper double-lane road suddenly turns into a single lane because of them,” Wiking_24 wrote.

Bungaa suggested: “I don’t know who the owner is, but it’s just common sense. If you park somewhere that’s not a parking spot or might block the road, but you’re in a hurry, at least leave your phone number so people can contact you. Don’t make things difficult for others.”