KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has described the report that the state wanted to acquire a stake in AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank Group) to merge with Affin Bank Bhd as mere speculation.

He also denied that Sarawak had sent a state government representative to discuss the matter with the AmBank Group.

“If you want to propose, you should ask her father first... but (in this context), the father doesn’t know about the matter, so how can you propose?

“Jokes aside, I was surprised also when I read the report... the report is just a speculation.

“I have no comment because I don’t know about that,” he told reporters when met at the RECODA Raya Rindok event organised by the Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA) here today.

Abang Johari, however, said Sarawak is always ready to negotiate with any entity if there is one that wants to collaborate with the state government.

Earlier, a report claimed that Sarawak, the largest shareholder of Affin Bank, was in talks with AmBank Group to merge the two banks.

The report also claimed that Sarawak had contacted AmBank founder Tan Sri Azman Hashim and expressed interest in buying his stake in the group.