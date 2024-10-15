Research and development essential for Harumanis mango sustainability

KANGAR: Research and development must be a top priority, especially in enhancing genetics, managing crops, and controlling pests and diseases, to maintain the competitiveness of Harumanis mangoes.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu emphasised the importance of sustaining quality and productivity, particularly in light of the escalating challenges posed by climate change.

“To achieve this, collaboration among government agencies, research institutions, and farmers must be strengthened,” he said during his address at the National Harumanis Mango Conference 2024, held here today.

His speech was delivered by Agriculture Department director-general Datuk Nor Sam Alwi, who represented Mohamad at the two-day conference, which concludes tomorrow.

Mohamad also highlighted the essential role of smart agricultural technology, adding that it not only enhances production but also ensures the quality of Harumanis mangoes remains high.

“I urge all industry players to be prepared to adapt to new technologies and seize the opportunities presented by this agricultural revolution,“ he added.

Furthermore, Mohamad said the Harumanis Mango Conference is crucial for ensuring the sustainability of the Harumanis industry both locally and internationally.

“This conference serves as evidence that the agri-food sector, particularly the cultivation of Harumanis mangoes, continues to play a significant role in our national economy. Harumanis mangoes are not only celebrated for their exquisite taste and premium quality but also serve as a vital economic resource, especially for the people of Perlis and the surrounding regions.

“The cultivation of Harumanis mangoes has expanded to Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Johor. Given the immense potential of this industry, we must continue to leverage existing opportunities to further develop it, enabling us to export Harumanis mangoes,“ he added.

According to a statement from the Perlis government released during the conference, the production of Harumanis mangoes in the state this year is estimated at 2,022 tonnes, valued at RM46,512,782, involving 2,693 farmers.

“This has a significant impact on the economy of the people in Perlis, particularly in related activities such as eateries, homestays and tourism,“ read the statement.

The inaugural Harumanis Mango Conference, organised by the Perlis state government in collaboration with KPKM, attracted 501 participants, including mango growers, researchers and agricultural entrepreneurs.

The conference will see the presentation of 15 working paper, including two by Indonesian researchers and 13 from various government agencies and research institutions, aimed at providing valuable information and facilitating knowledge sharing.