ALOR SETAR: Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to follow the instructions of the authorities, including being prepared to evacuate, especially given the unpredictable weather caused by the ongoing Northeast Monsoon (MTL) affecting the country.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government, Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, said that in the event of an emergency and evacuation order, residents must leave immediately and not delay in order to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

“In these uncertain monsoon conditions, follow the instructions issued by the authorities because they have clear and complete information... they are aware of river and tidal conditions.

“Please listen to them so that rescue efforts can be conducted in an orderly and planned manner. Don’t delay; prioritise safety above all else,“ she told reporters at the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) headquarters today.

Aiman Athirah also added that she had been briefed by JBPM and the Solid Waste and Public Cleaning Management Corporation (SWCorp) about the previous flood incidents and the preparations that will be made in the future to continue providing the best service to the public.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) announced in a statement that the monsoon surge is expected to occur from Dec 16 to 20, which could bring continuous rainfall to the northern and eastern Peninsular, southern and western Sarawak, and eastern Sabah during this period.

In light of this, METMalaysia has issued a continuous rain warning (yellow alert) for the northern and eastern Peninsular, effective from Dec 16 to 19.

Earlier at the event, Aiman Athirah also presented flood relief kits to 14 members of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and seven members of the Solid Waste and Public Cleaning Management Corporation (SWCorp) from the state, who were also affected by the recent flood, as part of the Santuni Kasih MADANI Ihsan Squad and Wira Merah support programme.