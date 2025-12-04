Residents with damaged homes face uncertain future

SUBANG JAYA: Some residents of Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, the village near the site of the gas pipeline explosion, have started returning home, but the road to recovery remains long and uncertain.

Muhammad Asyraf, 28, who had been staying at the Putra Heights Mosque relief centre, said he returned home three days ago, but life has yet to return to normal.

“My house is damaged, but not so badly that we can’t live in it. Alhamdulillah, we have water and electricity. We’ve cleaned up, and for now, it’s liveable,” he told theSun.

He said despite regaining basic utilities, there was significant damage to the house, with holes in the roof and weakened structures.

“Whenever it rains, water gets in and floods the place. It’s uncomfortable, but at least it’s home. It’s better than staying at the relief centre.”

Muhammad Asyraf said several household items were destroyed by the heat from the explosion, with some appliances either melted or rendered unusable .

“Luckily, we received essential items, such as a water heater and other donated items,” he added.

While some residents have moved back, many neighbours remain in relief centers or are staying with relatives.

Yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the closure of the Dewan Camelia relief centre, and the occupants were allowed to return to their homes, while those at the Putra Heights Mosque centre will be allowed to leave gradually by the end of the week.

However, for some, there is nowhere to return to.

Another Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru resident, only known as Nurain, said many victims who were originally at Dewan Camelia have since moved to the relief centre at the mosque.

“Right now, the space at the mosque is about half full. A lot of people don’t know what to do next or where to go,” she said, adding that she and her husband would remain at the relief centre as their home was destroyed.

“Many of us haven’t left simply because we don’t have a home anymore.”

Although the Selangor government has offered temporary housing at Kota Warisan in Sepang, Nurain said the location is too far.

“We both work nearby here, it doesn’t make sense to move so far away,” she said. Nurain has also applied for a car to help with transport but has yet to receive updates on her request. She confirmed that she and her husband received financial aid but declined to disclose the amount.

“People here are anxious about what will happen once the relief centre closes down. Some can return to family homes, but many of us have nowhere to go.”