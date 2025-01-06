Restaurant operator charged with abusing niece

CHUKAI: A restaurant operator was charged in the Sessions Court here today with abusing the daughter of her cousin in Binjai.

The accused, a 52-year-old woman, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Wan Suhaila Mohd.

According to the charge, the woman, who had custody of the 15-year-old girl, is alleged to have neglected her, resulting in physical injuries to the teenager.

The offence was allegedly committed at 5.30 pm at a restaurant in Binjai near here, between March and May 22 this year.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Asyikin Hashim appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court granted the accused bail of RM6,000 with one surety and fixed July 1 for the next case mention.