Restaurant raided for misleading ‘Muslim Kitchen’ sign

KUALA LUMPUR: A popular restaurant serving ‘cili pan mee’ in Balakong near here, was raided by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Selangor branch, at noon today for displaying the term ‘Muslim Kitchen’ despite lacking a valid halal certification.

Kajang KPDN enforcement chief Ruhaizad Zahari, said the raid, conducted with the assistance of four officers from the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), followed public complaints.

The investigation revealed that the restaurant, which had been operating for four months, had placed the ‘Muslim Kitchen’ sign on its door and dining area, potentially misleading customers into thinking it was halal. However, it did not hold a halal certification.

“The owner, a local man, explained that he put up the sign at the suggestion of customers and was unaware that it was an offence,“ Ruhaizad told a press conference at the scene.

“I advise all food premises without halal certification not to use terms or decorations that imply their food is halal, such as ‘Ramadan buffet,’ he said.

Ruhaizad added that after observing the restaurant for a week, they found that the establishment, which also has a branch in the city centre, was frequented by Muslim customers.

He said JAIS had conducted an initial interview with the owner, and the case is being investigated under the Trade Descriptions Order (Halal) Definition) 2011, for misleading indications that the food is suitable for Muslims.

He further assured that enforcement actions would continue to ensure public welfare and compliance with regulations.