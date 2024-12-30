JOHOR BAHRU: A restaurant worker was sentenced to 10 days in prison and fined RM10,000 by the Magistrate’s Court today for reckless and dangerous driving, endangering the lives of others last Friday.

Muhammad Syafiq Jefri, 28, pleaded guilty after the charge was read before Magistrate Mohammad Izham Mohd Aliyas, who ordered the accused to serve an additional seven months in prison if he failed to settle the fine.

The court also endorsed the suspension of his driving licence, disqualifying him from holding or obtaining one for five years, and revoked any probationary licence he may have held.

Muhammad Syafiq was charged with driving recklessly and dangerously against traffic and running a red light at the intersection of Jalan Lingkaran Dalam at 3.45 am on Dec 27.

He was charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333/87) which carries a maximum prison term of five years, a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and a suspension of the driving licence for a minimum of five years.

The penalties for subsequent offences are a 10-year disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence, and the revocation of any probationary licence.

Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Insp S. Vikineswary appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.