Retender plans for Black Hawk helicopters underway - Army Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Plans for a retender of Black Hawk helicopters for the Army Air Corps (PUTD) in the future are underway, said Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

He said several companies have already submitted proposals to supply the aircraft.

“As of now, the parameters remain unchanged, with the project valued at RM200 million, and we require a five-year lease for four aircraft.

“The army is still open to proposals or submissions from any interested and capable parties for this project,“ he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after attending the 92nd Army Day Parade at Dataran PTD, Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here today.

In November, it was reported that the Ministry of Defence had issued a contract cancellation notice for the lease of four Black Hawk helicopters to the company that had previously won the tender.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the decision was made after the company failed to meet the deadline, even after an extension until the end of October.

On another matter, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said the army is also set to receive four AW149 helicopters following the purchase of 28 units under a leasing contract worth RM16 billion over 15 years.

“We have been informed that the earliest possible delivery of these aircraft will be in 2027. Although we are getting only four units, we are grateful to the government as this will help bridge the capability gap we currently face in air transport,“ he added.