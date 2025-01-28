Reticulated python weighing 130 kg captured in Besut

JERTIH: A reticulated python weighing 130 kg was captured by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) in the Besut district at Kampung Batu 13, Hulu Besut, on Saturday.

Operations officer Mohd Fazli Mat Yusof said eight personnel, including three women, were deployed to the scene after receiving a report about the reptile’s presence at 5.55 pm.

“The nearly six-metre-long python was found behind a house, and the process of capturing it took approximately 15 minutes.

“It is believed to have come from a nearby oil palm plantation, likely drawn to livestock in the area,“ he said when met at the Besut District MCDF Office here today.

He added that the python was the largest among 18 pythons of the same species captured since the beginning of this year.