Retired navy rear admiral Anuar Alias named Selangor independence personality

SHAH ALAM: Retired Rear Admiral Datuk Anuar Alias has been honoured as Selangor’s 2025 Independence Personality for his significant contributions to national defence through international missions.

The former commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s elite PASKAL unit received the award from Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari during state-level National Day celebrations at Dataran Kemerdekaan.

Anuar expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a great honour for both himself and the national defence force.

He recalled dramatic experiences during his United Nations peacekeeping mission in Angola, including rescuing nearly twenty children from high-risk areas and participating in combat operations.

“Among the most unforgettable experiences was during my mission in Angola when a UN armoured vehicle struck a landmine and I managed to rescue several UN personnel from Namibia out of the danger zone,“ he said.

“Another incident I was involved in, which was portrayed in PASKAL: The Movie, was when a civilian lorry in Angola came under rebel ambush and I moved forward to save several people after attackers fled upon seeing me.”

The Navy veteran advised new generation officers to perform their duties with integrity, loyalty, and sincerity in serving the nation.

“Throughout my forty-one years of service, I served with honesty and sincerity, and I am content knowing I have devoted all my energy and dedication to the nation,“ he stated.

He hopes the next generation will continue serving with pride while remembering that independence came through sacrifice and the spirit of all Malaysians.

Anuar began his naval career on February 1, 1981, at Segenting Camp in Negeri Sembilan as a navigation officer aboard KD Baung before serving on several other vessels.

He later joined PASKAL and participated in major operations including the UNOSOM II troop withdrawal mission from Somalia aboard KD Sri Indera Sakti and KD Mahawangsa.

Selected for the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Angola in 1998, he was stationed at the conflict-ridden Bailundo Team Site, a rebel stronghold in central Angola.

He received the Pingat Gagah Berani gallantry award on June 2, 2000, from the late Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

Anuar remains the only Royal Malaysian Navy officer to receive the PGB, one of the nation’s highest honours for extraordinary bravery. – Bernama