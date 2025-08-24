Retiree loses RM2.5 million in online investment scam in Miri

KUCHING: A retiree in his 60s from Miri lost over 2.5 million ringgit after falling victim to an online investment scam.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the victim lodged a police report after realising he had not received any returns from the investment, despite making several payments in stages into the account provided by the suspect.

“In mid-April, the victim was browsing Facebook at home and was attracted by an online investment advertisement promoted by the suspect.

“The victim then downloaded an application called ‘Stefelai’ and made investments through the app.

“Deceived by the suspect’s offers, the victim proceeded to make multiple transactions totalling over RM2.5 million before realising he had been scammed,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mancha reminded the public always to be cautious of online investment offers that are not verified by the authorities, and to conduct background checks on the platforms or individuals offering such schemes.

It is advisable to check the list of companies and websites that are not authorised or approved at www.bnm.gov.my or via BNM TELELINK at 1-300-88-5465 (Bank Negara Malaysia), as well as at www.sc.com.my or by calling 03-6204 8999 (Securities Commission Malaysia). – Bernama