Retiree, teacher lose over RM100,000 to lucky draw fraud

KUALA TERENGGANU: A female retiree lost RM66,000 while a male teacher lost his savings amounting to RM43,750 after falling victim to a lucky draw fraud on Facebook.

Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the two victims claimed to have seen the Al-Awfar Bank Islam lucky draw offer on the social site and had clicked on a given link to get more information.

He said the victims claimed they were then asked to provide their respective banking information to receive the offered prize.

“The 50-year-old man and the 60-year-old woman, who is a retiree, then received a message from the short message system (SMS) informing them that they had registered a BIMB Go App application on the mobile phone.

“The victim then checked with the bank and were shocked to find that the money in their respective accounts had disappeared,“ he said when contacted today.

He said the victims, realising that they had been cheated, lodged their reports at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters yesterday and the cases were investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He said the police also received five more reports on a similar fraud but did not involve any losses, yesterday.

As such, he reminded the public to be careful with the ever-changing modus operandi of fraud syndicates.