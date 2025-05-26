KANGAR: Retirees seeking part-time jobs after retirement are increasingly targeted by job scam syndicates, as their retirement savings attract the attention of unscrupulous individuals.

Without revealing specific case statistics, Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said that the ministry has identified job scam cases involving victims from this group.

“Sometimes, retirees who have savings and choose to work after retiring at 55 or 60 are exploited by irresponsible parties offering high-paying jobs, but demanding advance payments or other fees,” he said.

“When they become overconfident or fail to verify the legitimacy of the offer, they end up being deceived. These are some of the tactics used by syndicates to trap retirees,” he told reporters after launching a seminar on avoiding becoming a victim of job scams here today.

Azman added that the fraud syndicates use various channels, including social media and fake websites advertising lucrative job offers, to lure and convince victims.

“Sometimes the information appears legitimate, but in reality, it is not. We fear that without increased awareness, vulnerable groups such as retirees will continue to fall victim. That is why the ministry is taking ongoing steps to raise awareness, including through a series of roadshows like today’s seminar,” he said.

The seminar, organised by the Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department (JTKSM), was attended by over 200 participants, including students, job seekers, and members of the public seeking to learn how to identify job scam tactics.