BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged the Ministry of Higher Education to review applications from outstanding Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students who were unsuccessful in securing a place at institutions of higher learning.

He said that compassion and fairness must be shown to these students regardless of race, as they not only excelled in their examinations but are also the hope of their parents.

“For any student who did not gain admission into matriculation colleges, foundation programmes, or first-year degree courses, I hope they will be assisted in securing a place. Although I understand places are limited, they should be treated fairly, and efforts must be made to ensure they are given a place,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council, told reporters this after launching the “Kembara Kesedaran Pendidikan Anak Desa (KeDESA) Didik MADANI 2025” programme at Politeknik Bagan Datuk today.

Yesterday, it was announced that 150,557 SPM 2024 holders had received offers to continue their studies at public institutions of higher education, with 86,589 placed in public universities, 42,058 in polytechnics, 20,427 in community colleges and 1,483 in institutions under MARA’s Higher Education Division.

Ahmad Zahid also said he had requested the TVET Council Secretariat and the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) to consider admitting outstanding students with Malaysian Skills Certificates (SKM) Level 3 to 5 into MTUN institutions.

“For MTUN, in my view, each institution provides around 2,500 places. With six universities, that gives us 15,000 places. I hope SKM graduates who did not gain admission into public universities can submit an appeal to enter MTUN,” he said.

Meanwhile, KeDESA Didik MADANI 2025 Main Committee chairman and adviser to the Bumiputera Education Movement of Malaysia, Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, said the programme aims to raise awareness and provide access to higher education for students from rural and remote areas.

In her speech, she said the GPBM-organised programme applies the 4M concept – identifying qualified and needy students, understanding their socio-economic background and potential, raising awareness of the importance of education, and guiding students to the right channels to further their studies.

She said that in 2024, a total of 10 programmes were held across three states – Perak, Kelantan and Terengganu – with a total attendance of nearly 10,000 participants.

At the same event, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, presented awards and aid to outstanding SPM 2024 students from the Bagan Datuk constituency.