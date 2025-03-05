KUALA SELANGOR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad today assured that the review of consultation fees for private general practitioners (GPs) will be finalised within a month.

He said that a Cabinet memorandum and circular had been prepared and were expected to be tabled within the same period.

“I have prepared the Cabinet memorandum and circular for the matter. So, I expect to resolve this within one month at the latest.

“Once I have tabled it and obtained Cabinet approval, it will be executed, as the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) has already agreed to the review,“ he told reporters after attending the Central Zone ‘Kembara Tolak Ubat Tidak Sah’ (TOBaTS) campaign programme here.

On March 13, Dzulkefly was reported as saying that the revised consultation fee rates for private practitioners would be announced before May 1.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said the ministry would not prevent general practitioners from marching to the Prime Minister’s Office this coming Tuesday (May 6) to protest against the policy requiring private medical centres to display medication prices, as it is their right.

“I believe they will act in a civil and respectful manner, and I am ready to receive any memorandum they may submit.

“I cannot stop them, but honestly, I want them to understand what the ministry (and) what this minister, has been fighting for on their behalf. They need to know that I have fought for Schedule 7 (related to the GP fee review),” he said.