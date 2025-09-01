Rianlon Corp to invest RM820 million in Johor R&D centre

TIANJIN: Leading Chinese conglomerate Rianlon Corporation has committed to invest RM820 million to develop a research and development centre in Johor.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the investment following a meeting with company chairman and chief executive officer Li Haiping and chief technology officer Sun Chunguang.

He stated that the investment package also includes factory development and is expected to generate highly skilled employment opportunities for Malaysians.

Rianlon Corporation, headquartered in Tianjin, specialises in anti-ageing additives for polymers and cosmetics as a global industry leader.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, separately met with China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) leadership during his visit.

The meeting included CCCC chairman Song Hailiang and vice-president Chen Zhong to discuss ongoing cooperation.

“Together with CCCC, I am looking at the development of the East Coast Rail Link project, which is now a symbol of Malaysia-China friendship under the Belt and Road Initiative,“ Anwar remarked.

He expressed confidence that the ECRL project would help bridge regional development disparities while delivering economic benefits to local communities.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the MADANI government’s commitment to boosting investments and empowering Malaysia’s high-technology sector.

He emphasised that strengthening Malaysia-China economic relations, built on longstanding historical ties, would create a brighter future for citizens.

Anwar is currently on a four-day working visit to China since yesterday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2025.

Chinese President Xi Jinping invited him as current chair to deliver remarks at the SCO Plus Summit this evening. – Bernama