KUALA LUMPUR: The one-off RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid credited to MyKad starting 31 August has provided timely relief for many households facing the rising cost of living.

In Kedah, housewife Siti Noraziah Rashid said the aid came just as her family’s income was disrupted by rainy weather that prevented her husband from tapping rubber.

“With this RM100, we can buy essentials for ourselves and our three children,” she said when met in Pokok Sena.

For 65-year-old rubber tapper Azizah Mat Desa from Pendang, the aid eased worries about putting food on the table.

“Alhamdulillah, the timing is perfect,” she said.

In Sabah, small trader Jamaliah Osman described the assistance as meaningful for her family and business.

“As a mother of five who sells cakes at the night market, every ringgit counts,” she said.

Taxi driver Mohd Rizal Abdullah from Penampang echoed the sentiment about the aid helping low-income families.

Housewife Jamilah Gingging from Tambunan said the aid will go towards her three children’s school supplies.

Similar appreciation was voiced in Melaka, where civil servant Farah Huda Shahiran said the MyKad-linked redemption was convenient and effective.

In Selangor, Jamal Mohd Razali found the process smooth when shopping at a supermarket in Shah Alam.

“RM100 may not seem much, but if spent wisely it makes a big difference,” said the private sector employee.

In Penang, husband and wife Mursyid Sulaiman and Jannah Abdul Rahman used their combined RM200 aid to buy groceries and baby formula for their one-year-old daughter.

In Pahang, trader Amirul Hilmy Abas stressed that the contribution should not be underestimated.

“RM100 may look small, but when used for essentials like food, it brings real value to families like mine,” he said.

The SARA initiative channels aid directly to eligible Malaysians through their identity cards for use at selected supermarkets. – Bernama