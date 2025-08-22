Rider dies in crash en route to RXZ Member 7.0 event

PETALING JAYA: A Yamaha RXZ rider en route to an event in Terengganu was killed after his motorcycle skidded and crashed into an embankment along Jalan Palong 8 here earlier today, Kosmo reported.

Bera Police Chief, Superintendent Zulkiflee Nazir, said the incident occurred at around 6.30am when the victim, Mohd. Syukri Shahrudin, 33, was travelling from Rembau towards Terengganu for a

RXZ Member 7.0 event.

“Upon reaching the location, the victim, who was supposed to turn right at a T-junction, instead continued straight and crashed into the roadside embankment.

“As a result, the victim sustained injuries to his head, left arm, and right arm,“ he said.

The body was sent to Bera Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred due to the rider’s negligence in failing to control the vehicle,“ he added.

