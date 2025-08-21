JPJ advocacy for RXZ Members 7.0 event and road safety

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department is prioritising advocacy, safety education, and logistical support for participants of the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 programme.

The event is scheduled for August 23 at the Gong Badak Motor Circuit in Terengganu.

Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli welcomed the Prime Minister’s recognition of the motorcycling community.

“This high-impact programme not only unites motoring enthusiasts and activists from across the country, but also serves as a strategic platform to promote a more positive image of motoring culture.

“To that end, JPJ will continue to focus on advocacy, road safety education and facilitating participants’ movements to ensure the programme runs smoothly,” he said in a statement today.

On Aug 18, the Prime Minister announced an allocation of RM100,000 to support the organisation of the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 programme, underscoring the government’s recognition of the motoring community’s role.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly urged all participants to comply with road regulations and extend full cooperation to the organisers to ensure the programme runs safely and smoothly.

“Hopefully, this event will not only showcase a harmonious motoring culture, but also strengthen national unity and ignite the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians,” he said.

In conjunction with National Month, he added that JPJ also supports the Prime Minister’s call for all participants to fly the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol of love for the nation.

He said JPJ will distribute 3,000 helmets under the helmet exchange programme to early visitors, as part of efforts to cultivate greater safety awareness among motorcyclists.

“As the lead agency in road transportation, JPJ remains committed to supporting the MADANI Government’s agenda of fostering a positive, safe and sustainable motoring culture - for the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the country,” he said. - Bernama