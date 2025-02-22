Risda committed to empowering entrepreneurs with digital skills

KUANTAN: The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) is committed to empowering the socioeconomic status of entrepreneurs under its guidance by equipping them with digital skills, enabling them to remain competitive in an increasingly challenging business landscape.

Risda chairman Manndzri Nasib said digital skills have become a key focus to ensure that smallholder rubber entrepreneurs under its guidance can generate better income through their businesses.

He emphasised that digital proficiency is no longer an option but a necessity, as the world moves rapidly towards economic digitalisation. Entrepreneurs under Risda must not be left behind in this transformation.

To support this, Risda has launched various entrepreneurship development programmes, including expanding marketing networks through social media platforms such as TikTok Shop under the RisSMart brand, providing grants and training courses, and introducing the Online Sales Challenge (OSC).

He said the OSC is the latest initiative under the Risda MADANI Carnival (KARRISMA) East Zone to further strengthen the ability of smallholder entrepreneurs to adapt to online business platforms such as TikTok Shop, Shopee and live streaming.

“In the past, they relied solely on local markets. Now, they must take a bold step forward, using just their mobile phones to market products nationwide and internationally.

“By combining entrepreneurship with digitalisation, Risda has a clear vision to help smallholders not only as local traders but also as global competitors. This is Risda’s aspiration -- to elevate the rural economy to greater heights,” he said.

He told reporters this after the opening ceremony of the KARRISMA East Zone 2025 last night.

KARRISMA East Zone, covering Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, runs for three days starting Friday at the Darul Makmur Stadium grounds. The event aims to uplift the rural community, particularly smallholders, to a more prestigious level.

Elaborating on the OSC, Manndzri said more than 15,000 Risda-guided entrepreneurs nationwide will benefit from digitalisation, aligning with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s vision of strengthening the socioeconomic status of rural communities.

“The OSC offers a grand prize of a RM10,000 marketing grant, which will be awarded at the end of the KARRISMA carnival. This prize will allow the winner to enhance their digital marketing strategies, further igniting the entrepreneurial spirit among smallholders,” he said.

On KARRISMA East Zone, the second in a series after its debut in Kluang, Johor, last year, he expects around 15,000 visitors for the three-day event.

“KARRISMA is designed as a public expo, and in the East Zone, we have 109 exhibitors, including 83 entrepreneurs and 26 government and private agencies. This time, Risda is targeting RM500,000 in sales, compared to RM314,000 recorded in Johor.

“We are confident of reaching this target, as many Risda entrepreneurs are selling products suitable for the upcoming Ramadan season, such as frozen food,” he added.