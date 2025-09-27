RISDA urged to adopt new rubber tapping tech to help smallholders

KOTA BELUD: The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) must embrace new technology in rubber tapping to better support smallholders.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that such innovation is vital for overcoming challenges like labour shortages and seasonal monsoon rains.

“With the latest technology, smallholders will not only save energy but also be able to tap rubber even during the rainy season,” he told reporters after launching the RISDA MADANI (PRISMA) Sabah 2025 programme.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, revealed that Malaysia lags in global latex production, necessitating imports costing up to RM6 billion annually.

He announced that RISDA has agreed to construct at least one new rubber depot in every district to boost local output.

“Of course, we want these depots to be equipped with advanced technology and staffed by skilled workers to enhance latex production,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid explained that this initiative will help reduce import dependency and position Malaysia as a leading global latex producer.

He also expressed hope that RISDA would ensure natural rubber remains a key material for local industries.

“This is important as synthetic rubber has increasingly taken over the role of natural rubber,” he noted.

Ahmad Zahid urged RISDA to collaborate with scientists and other experts to address this significant challenge. – Bernama