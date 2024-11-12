Rise in East Coast flood victims; Perak, Johor unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The second wave of the Northeast monsoon which swept in since yesterday saw the number of flood victims evacuated in Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang increase this morning, while the number of victims in Perak and Johor remained unchanged.

In Terengganu, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) secretariat announced that the number of victims in the state swelled to 5,853 people from 1,449 families this morning compared to 5,198 people from 1,273 families last night with Kemaman being the worst affected district (5,452 victims) followed by Dungun (401 people).

According to InfoBencana of the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), all victims were placed in 30 temporary evacuation centres (PPS), namely Darul Iman Training Centre (DITC), Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Teluk Kalong and SK Kemasik in Kemaman, while in Dungun, the Paka Civic Hall and SK Sura.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims has also increased with Jerantut becoming the latest district to be hit by the disaster after Maran with 210 victims as of 8 am this morning compared to 160 people last night.

According to the JKM InfoBencana, all victims are being housed at seven PPS, namely the Luit Permanent Evacuation Centre, Kg Jara Town Hall, Kg Baru Sungai Chedong Flood Evacuation Centre, Kg Ulut Luit Evacuation Centre, Bukit Kuin Surau, PPS Bangunan Bengkel Wanita Kg Bak Bak and SK TEH.

ALSO READ: Pahang, Terengganu hit by floods again

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims continues to increase to 307 victims from 72 families as of 8 am this morning, compared to 288 people from 71 families last night.

Based on JKM InfoBencana, all the victims were placed in three PPS in Gua Musang district, namely Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Chiku 7 (235 people, 54 families), Dewan Orang Ramai Batu 6 (31 people, eight families) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Limau Kasturi 1 (41 people, 10 families).

Meanwhile in Johor, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the total number of flood victims remains at 155 people from 41 families with two districts affected, namely Segamat (85 victims, 26 families) and Tangkak (70 people, 15 families).

“The Sungai Muar station in Kampung Awat, Segamat has been reported to have exceeded the danger level, with a reading of 20.19 metres (downward trend),“ said Azmi, adding that the weather in all 10 districts in Johor is forecast to be sunny this morning.

In Perak, the number of flood victims this morning also remained at 34 victims from 11 families at the Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Teluk Kepayang PPS, Bota in Central Perak, according to the state’s JPBN.

ALSO READ: Kelantan fully recovers from floods, number of evacuees in Johor decreases

Meanwhile, the Perak Irrigation and Drainage Department in a statement announced that the level of the Perak River in Kuala Kenderong in the Hulu Perak district was at a danger level of 111.92 metres (m) compared to the normal level of 111.00m.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicted that continuous rain is expected to occur until tomorrow in Perlis, Kedah in Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling, and Hulu Perak, Perak.

Similar weather is expected to occur in Kelantan, namely Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai), while in Terengganu it is predicted to occur in Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu.