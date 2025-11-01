KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor has increased this morning, while the situation in Perak remained unchanged.

In JOHOR, 897 people are currently housed at 13 temporary relief centres (PPS), up from 355 people last night.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said five new PPS have been opened in Kota Tinggi, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sedili Kecil, Dewan Al-Barakah Seri Delima, SK Gembut, Balai Raya Kampung Perpat and SK Datuk Usman Awang.

“Other operational PPS are Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina New Kota, Sekolah Rendah Agama Bersepadu, SK Laksamana, SK Bandar Penawar 1, Dewan Kampung Makam, Dewan Serbaguna Kota Kechil and SK Teluk Ramunia,” he said in a statement today.

He said the water levels at five rivers had exceeded the danger level, including Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang (14.70 metres/m), Sungai Siam in Kampung Sungai Siam, Kulai (21.48 m), Sungai Pulai in Kampung Ulu Pulai, Pontian (3.10 m), Sungai Skudai in Kampung Laut (4.99 m) and Sungai Tebrau in Taman Sri Pandan, Johor Bahru (2.53 m).

Six roads have been fully closed to all vehicles due to flooding, namely Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai-Sungai Mas, Jalan Mawai Lama (Rumah Burung), Ladang Siang (Taman Sri Penawar), Jalan Johor Bahru-Endau, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang and Jalan Kota Tinggi-Sungai Rengit.

Azmi said that rain is expected in all 10 districts of Johor this morning.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, the Manjung District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat informed that the number of flood victims remained at 27 from seven families who are taking shelter at the PPS Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Beruas.

“The affected victims are from Kampung Padang Serai, Kampung Kasi and Kampung Pengkalan Damar,” it said in a statement.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts storms and rain in the Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Bagan Datuk, Manjung, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar and Kampar districts this afternoon and evening.

The state Public Works Department also reported that the A175 Jalan Selat-Pulau Pebayan in Perak Tengah remains closed to all vehicles due to flooding.